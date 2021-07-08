Sunshine Biopharma Employs mRNA Vaccine Technology to Expand Its Fight Against Multidrug Resistant Cancer

MONTREAL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today announced that it has succeeded in inhibiting the activity of Nrf2 using mRNA vaccine technology. Nrf2 is a transcription factor responsible for activation of oxidative stress genes as well as the cancer multidrug resistance genes, MDR1 (p-Glycoprotein), MRP1 and BCRP. By temporarily inhibiting Nrf2 activity with an mRNA injection immediately before or during chemotherapy, the Company hopes to achieve enhanced performance of anticancer drugs and consequently better overall therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients. In separate studies using a small molecule inhibitor of Nrf2, the Company results showed that the activity of a test anticancer drug (Etoposide) was enhanced approximately 4-fold. These studies were performed in MCF-7/MDR, a multidrug resistant breast cancer cell line.



“The implications of these results for cancer therapy are enormous,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We are excited about the prospects of making this discovery a future reality for cancer patients,” he added.