Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Heading to Mexico with New 50-Store Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, is bringing Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Mexico in a new 50-store franchise deal in partnership with Red Rombo Group SA de CV.

The co-branded concept, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, will make its debut in Mexico City with three locations slated in the capital city, the first of which is set to open by the end of the year. The expansion into Mexico marks the 14th international foray for the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded model. The complementary, two-in-one concept is quickly becoming the standard for FAT Brands franchisees, with over 70 percent of Fatburger locations now co-branded with Buffalo’s Express.

“We’re excited to bring the popularity of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Mexico, where the fast casual market is growing steadily year after year,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express model has been well received on an international level with recent growth in Singapore and France. We are always looking to continue to expand our footprint throughout the world and are eager to bring our burgers and wings to Mexico and other countries.”

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Mexico Master Franchisee and Red Rombo Group CEO, Jaime Parra, said the following about his company acquiring the rights to develop Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express throughout Mexico, “Here at Red Rombo Group, we are excited to bring the world's most iconic burgers and wings to Mexico. We are proud to be partnering with FAT Brands and we trust Mexicans will be delighted with Fatburger’s original, unmatched taste and quality.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE Burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.