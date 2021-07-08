checkAd

Occidental to Announce Second Quarter Results Tuesday, August 3, 2021; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, August 4, 2021

HOUSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/12:00 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157660/e9b4bcb4b8.

Second quarter 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts  
Media Investors
Eric Moses Jeff Alvarez
713-497-2017 713-215-7864
eric_moses@oxy.com jeff_alvarez@oxy.com




