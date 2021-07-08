checkAd

iRhythm Technologies and the National Association of Managed Care Physicians Partner to Study the Value of Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, and the Value Based Care Council (VBCC) of the National Association of Managed Care Physicians (NAMCP) today announced a one-of-a-kind partnership to help payers and managed care organizations (MCOs) effectively assess the value of long-term continuous cardiac monitoring.

With an increasing shift towards value-based medicine, managed care professionals (MCPs) find themselves tasked not only with improving patient outcomes, but also managing the costs of health care resource utilization. Nowhere is this challenge more present than in the field of cardiology, where health care providers find themselves adapting to a peri-COVID-19 world in which staff resources are depleted and patient backlogs are high. Innovative technologies, especially those that facilitate the timely and accurate diagnosis of patients, can be critical support tools for health care providers. AI-based technologies in particular have the power to help health care providers scale their health care delivery without the need to add incremental staff resources. Without a standard way to objectively evaluate these solutions; however, many health care providers lack a clear path forward in adopting and implementing new solutions to help them meet their practice goals.

To help address this problem, iRhythm and the NAMCP are working together to identify an objective assessment mechanism for long-term continuous cardiac monitoring solutions. The partnership aims to define the characteristics of value across solutions in the category, and how they impact endpoints in the Quadruple Aim – patient outcomes, patient experience, clinician experience, and cost of care.

As a disruptor in the cardiac monitoring space and a leader in medical AI innovation, iRhythm is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the NAMCP. iRhythm has an FDA-cleared deep-learned algorithm for classifying diverse heart rhythms, and has collected over 750 million hours of curated heartbeat data – creating the largest repository of labelled ECG patient data in the world1. iRhythm’s commitment to evidence-based medicine (as supported in over 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies) demonstrates its long and deep history of partnering with health care providers to advance the standards of cardiac care.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iRhythm Technologies and the National Association of Managed Care Physicians Partner to Study the Value of Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Solutions SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, and the Value Based Care Council (VBCC) of the National …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Hyloris Announces Launch of Maxigesic IV, a Novel Non-Opioid Pain Treatment, in Key European ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus