iRhythm Technologies and the National Association of Managed Care Physicians Partner to Study the Value of Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, and the Value Based Care Council (VBCC) of the National Association of Managed Care Physicians (NAMCP) today announced a one-of-a-kind partnership to help payers and managed care organizations (MCOs) effectively assess the value of long-term continuous cardiac monitoring.



With an increasing shift towards value-based medicine, managed care professionals (MCPs) find themselves tasked not only with improving patient outcomes, but also managing the costs of health care resource utilization. Nowhere is this challenge more present than in the field of cardiology, where health care providers find themselves adapting to a peri-COVID-19 world in which staff resources are depleted and patient backlogs are high. Innovative technologies, especially those that facilitate the timely and accurate diagnosis of patients, can be critical support tools for health care providers. AI-based technologies in particular have the power to help health care providers scale their health care delivery without the need to add incremental staff resources. Without a standard way to objectively evaluate these solutions; however, many health care providers lack a clear path forward in adopting and implementing new solutions to help them meet their practice goals.

To help address this problem, iRhythm and the NAMCP are working together to identify an objective assessment mechanism for long-term continuous cardiac monitoring solutions. The partnership aims to define the characteristics of value across solutions in the category, and how they impact endpoints in the Quadruple Aim – patient outcomes, patient experience, clinician experience, and cost of care.

As a disruptor in the cardiac monitoring space and a leader in medical AI innovation, iRhythm is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the NAMCP. iRhythm has an FDA-cleared deep-learned algorithm for classifying diverse heart rhythms, and has collected over 750 million hours of curated heartbeat data – creating the largest repository of labelled ECG patient data in the world1. iRhythm’s commitment to evidence-based medicine (as supported in over 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies) demonstrates its long and deep history of partnering with health care providers to advance the standards of cardiac care.