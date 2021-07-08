HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Announces Eric Roberts as Official Narrator for Documentary Film “Trees -- A Planetary Treasure”

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) have announced Academy Award & Golden Globe Nominee Eric Roberts as the Official Narrator for its full-length documentary film TREES – A Planetary Treasure. Eric Roberts’ impressive career spans hundreds of films including worldwide box office releases in both domestic and international markets. A partial list of his many credits includes Batman – The Dark Knight, The Expendables, Heroes, Runaway Train, The Young and the Restless and Inherent Vice.



Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP, stated, “It is simply an honor to introduce Eric Roberts as the Official Narrator for Trees – A Planetary Treasure. Eric has been featured in an astounding body of work in both film and television and has an industry wide reputation for his strong work ethic, his love for the craft, his ability to excel in a wide range of genres, and for always making his characters feel genuine. We are very excited that he has joined the production team of TREES and see his involvement as a testament to the potential value of the entire BMEP IP universe to create quality entertainment regardless of a project’s budget or size. Given this is the first of many projects that BMEP will produce, I am also proud of all the others who helped make Trees possible and I am looking forward to the project continuing on its journey.”