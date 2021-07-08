When connectivity was needed most, Rogers enhanced its network in more than 450 communities across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with plans to improve connectivity to an additional 80 communities by end of year

Since January 2020, Rogers invested in LTE enhancements and 5G connectivity in more than 450 communities across cities, towns, rural and remote locations in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

In the past 18 months, Rogers delivered 5G to over 380 communities across Alberta and the Prairies

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that in the past 18 months, as people across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan relied on connectivity more than ever before, the company enhanced its wireless network across more than 450 communities, with plans to improve connectivity to a total of 530 communities by end of year.

Over the last year and a half, Rogers has lit up Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1 across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan including Regina, SK, Selkirk, MB and Red Deer, AB. Rogers has enhanced LTE connectivity in rural and underserved communities like Drayton Valley, AB, Melville SK, and Stonewall, MB. In those 18 months, Rogers focus on delivering award-winning networks and services has kept communities connected to what matters, from staying in touch with loved ones, accessing vital services, to helping local businesses participate in the digital economy.

“As we continue to enhance connectivity in communities across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, from large cities to rural, remote and Indigenous communities, we know that together with Shaw, we can do even more to bring connectivity and choice to our customers,” said Larry Goerzen, President of the Alberta and Prairies region at Rogers. “Networks are the backbone of the digital economy and we look forward to partnering with governments as we continue to invest in our digital infrastructure to enhance connectivity and drive prosperity across Alberta and the Prairies.”

“Expanding wireless and 5G connectivity across the province means that Alberta’s workforce can be increasingly mobile, and that we can build on our economic momentum. It not only allows our small and large businesses to grow but it unlocks opportunities in health care and education.” – Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

Rogers ongoing investments to improve the efficiency and performance of its networks, coupled with greater regulatory certainty and support for facilities-based competition, has enabled the company to expedite plans to expand and enhance connectivity to a total of 750 more communities across Canada by the end of 2021.