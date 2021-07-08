Progress Announces Winners of The Worthy Web Hackathon

BEDFORD, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the winners of its global hackathon, The Worthy Web . The six-week virtual competition attracted nearly 1,200 participants from 83 countries who submitted 52 projects.

1,200 developers gathered over a 6-week period to build apps that make the world a better place and for the chance to win $40,000 in cash and prizes

Spanning April 7 to May 24, the event challenged developers to build apps for the good of humanity, using Progress’ industry-leading Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI developer tools. Projects were accepted in nine categories and competed for a total of $40,000 in cash and prizes.

“Our goal was to inspire developers to use their skills and our technology to turn their ideas for the betterment of the world into reality,” said Sara Faatz, Senior Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “We are incredibly impressed with the apps we received and the level of innovation the developer community brought to bear. Congratulations to all winners and all participants who invested time and energy in the hackathon. We look forward to seeing the apps created put into action!”

The hackathon winners per category are: