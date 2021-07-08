checkAd

Progress Announces Winners of The Worthy Web Hackathon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

1,200 developers gathered over a 6-week period to build apps that make the world a better place and for the chance to win $40,000 in cash and prizes

BEDFORD, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the winners of its global hackathon, The Worthy Web. The six-week virtual competition attracted nearly 1,200 participants from 83 countries who submitted 52 projects.

Spanning April 7 to May 24, the event challenged developers to build apps for the good of humanity, using Progress’ industry-leading Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI developer tools. Projects were accepted in nine categories and competed for a total of $40,000 in cash and prizes.

“Our goal was to inspire developers to use their skills and our technology to turn their ideas for the betterment of the world into reality,” said Sara Faatz, Senior Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “We are incredibly impressed with the apps we received and the level of innovation the developer community brought to bear. Congratulations to all winners and all participants who invested time and energy in the hackathon. We look forward to seeing the apps created put into action!”

The hackathon winners per category are:

  • Best Use of Telerik UI for Blazor: Zindagi, a platform for blood donation management that will be used for Blood Banks and Donation Campaigns

  • Best Use of Kendo UI for Angular: EcoVille, an environmentalist application for people who want to take part in local cleaning events, find nearby recycling centers, monitor their carbon footprint and learn about their local and state sustainability laws

  • Best Use of KendoReact UI kit: Working Conditions Improvement Check, an app measuring the impact of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project for worker rights in Pakistan and Vietnam

  • Best Implementation of Telerik Reporting tool: WhiteTent, an app helping local food outlets maximize their surplus food sales through a digital advertising platform

  • Best Documented Use of Test Studio software: Kendo Habits, a gamified system and tracker for building healthy habits

  • Best Documented Use of Fiddler Everywhere tool: Help Brew, an app that helps people locate local shelters, community kitchens and other needed resources

  • Best Mobile Support: The Better Future Club, an app connecting volunteers who are willing to help a social cause with NGOs, charities and local communities
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Announces Winners of The Worthy Web Hackathon 1,200 developers gathered over a 6-week period to build apps that make the world a better place and for the chance to win $40,000 in cash and prizes BEDFORD, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Hyloris Announces Launch of Maxigesic IV, a Novel Non-Opioid Pain Treatment, in Key European ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus