Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 29, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until August 5, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 4491322.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 640 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457 





