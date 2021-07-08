checkAd

Playboy and Gaming Technologies, Inc. Announce Partnership to Launch New Rummy Mobile Game in India

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, and Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GMGT) (“Gametech”) a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand Vale, today announced a partnership to bring a new Playboy-branded, skill-based, real-money Rummy mobile game to the Indian market. The game is expected to launch in 2021.

"India is an important and growing market for Playboy,” said Reena Patel, President, International at PLBY Group, Inc. "Our partnership with Gametech will cater to the young consumer’s desire for the Playboy brand in India across gaming and other categories including retail, beauty, venues, and hospitality.”

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gametech, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Playboy to launch real money, mobile, skill-based games in India. The potential market for online games of skill in India is still developing, and we believe that through this partnership with such an iconic brand, Gametech and Playboy can create a substantial presence in the Indian market and provide consumers fun and authentic games unlike no other partners in the territory.”

The online gaming industry in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% to $2.8 billion by 2022, up from $1.1 billion in 2019, according to reports on a recent Deloitte India study.

Playboy today reaches a global audience through a diverse portfolio of consumer products, content, gaming, hospitality offerings, and more. Playboy’s international portfolio has been flourishing for over 25 years in Asian markets such as China and Japan. Earlier this year, Playboy expanded its global consumer products business into India in partnership with Jay Jay Iconic Brands, a leading fashion and lifestyle company in India.

For more information on the rollout of Gametech’s new Rummy mobile skill-based game in India with Playboy, please visit Gametech.com.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in consumer spending annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

