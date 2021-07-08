checkAd

Philips and Cognizant collaborate to introduce digital health solutions to providers, researchers, and patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   


Alliance Pairs Cloud-Based Healthcare Platform with Experience-Oriented Application Design to Improve Patient Care and Clinical Trials Through Increased Provider-Patient Connectivity

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS and TEANECK, NJ – July 8, 2021 – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a world-leading professional services firm, today announced a new collaboration to develop end-to-end digital health solutions that will enable healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to improve patient care and accelerate clinical trials. The strategic alliance brings together Philips HealthSuite, a cloud-based platform and Cognizant’s digital engineering expertise to deliver and maintain leading-edge digital health solutions at scale, providing advanced connectivity and using big data to create actionable insights.

Philips HealthSuite, built on Amazon Web Services, is an integrated, modular set of standards-based capabilities that support the development of digital health propositions. The platform securely stores critical healthcare data and provides both advanced data analytics and AI capabilities, while delivering industry-leading interoperability, connectivity, and regulatory compliance. To date, more than 100 types of medical devices have been integrated into HealthSuite, with over 145 billion clinical images securely archived on the cloud platform.

As part of this collaboration, Cognizant will build, deploy, implement, and operate client-specific applications on Philips HealthSuite. These customizable, scalable solutions integrate advanced data analytics, helping to improve both the patient and clinician experience by providing relevant data to the appropriate point-of-care.

With these solutions, healthcare providers can monitor their patients outside traditional clinical settings, and patients can stay more informed of their own well-being. In addition, both biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers can quickly gain actionable insights through advanced analytics to make more informed clinical development decisions and rapidly bring new solutions to patients.

“Despite advances, patients and clinicians still face a fragmented technology and data landscape that holds back innovative healthcare services which improve care quality and the human experience,” said Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Royal Philips. “Philips is committed to driving the digital transformation of healthcare. Partnering with Cognizant’s experienced digital engineering teams will accelerate the adoption of solutions built on Philips HealthSuite, delivering digital solutions across the healthcare continuum in a secure and compliant manner, and ultimately helping guide better health decisions for patients.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips and Cognizant collaborate to introduce digital health solutions to providers, researchers, and patients Alliance Pairs Cloud-Based Healthcare Platform with Experience-Oriented Application Design to Improve Patient Care and Clinical Trials Through Increased Provider-Patient Connectivity AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS and TEANECK, NJ – July 8, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Hyloris Announces Launch of Maxigesic IV, a Novel Non-Opioid Pain Treatment, in Key European ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus