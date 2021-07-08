DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks and Jonway Vehicles During Current Quarter

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Investor Wire – DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) and its automotive division, Imperium Motor Corp, are preparing vehicles for sales from partners Skywell Auto and Jonway Automotive Group in the coming months.

Skyworth Auto, launched on April 27, will be a leader for smart new energy vehicles. Skywell and the electronics giant Skyworth signed an agreement in late March under which Skyworth will transfer the ownership of 11 trademarks related to vehicles to Skywell. Upon completion of the trademark transfer, “Skyworth Auto” will be brought under the management of the Nanjing-headquartered EV maker.