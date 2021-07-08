checkAd

Hancock Jaffe to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

Live webcast on Tuesday, July 13th at 1:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Robert Berman, CEO of Hancock Jaffe will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live webcast of Mr. Berman's presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company's website (www.hancockjaffe.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue-based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine-based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency, and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue-based off-the-shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
HJLI@jtcir.com
(833) 475-8247

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.
michelle@chronic-comm.com
(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654665/Hancock-Jaffe-to-Present-at-the-Lade ...

