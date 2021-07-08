checkAd

NovAccess Global, Inc. to Present at the Prestigious Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics 2021 World Congress

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced it has been invited to present at the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) 18th World Congress, which runs from July 8-11, 2021. The conference is focused on breaking the boundaries of Science, Technology, Medicine, Art & Healthcare Policy. The event, known as "The Oscars Equivalent for Neuroscience," and a trade exhibition will be held at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

The 17th/18th Annual World Congress of SBMT will bring together physicians, scientists, policymakers, funding agencies, and industry to further the advances and applications in brain and spinal cord mapping and image-guided therapies (operative and non-operative). SBMT is a non-profit society organized to encourage basic and clinical scientists and engineers who are interested in areas of Brain Mapping and Therapeutics to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients afflicted with neurological disorders.

Dr. Chris Wheeler. President of StemVax Therapeutics, Inc., a NovAccess Global Company, will co-chair a presentation entitled "Brain-Immune Interactions and Inflammation" from 3:30 - 5:00 PM on Friday, July 9. The presentation will incorporate advancements in the industry and specific information about the progress of NovAccess Global. Dr. Wheeler and CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin will also participate in individual and group meetings throughout the conference.

For more information, please visit www.worldbrainmapping.org.

About NovAccess Global
NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is a currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight an existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology which could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

