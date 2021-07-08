New Jersey Mining Co.'s Rare Earth Element Projects to Participate in the USGS Mineral Resources Program

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is partnering with the U.S. Geologic Survey (USGS) and Idaho Geologic Survey (IGS) in The Earth Mapping …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is partnering with the U.S. Geologic Survey (USGS) and Idaho Geologic Survey (IGS) in The Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI) - as part of the USGS Mineral Resources Program. NJMC's Diamond Creek and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects are both included in this exclusive program. One of the selected high-priority areas chosen for geophysical data acquisition is east-central Idaho. This area is known to host cobalt, rare earth elements and other essential critical minerals. These airborne surveys will be used to map magnetic and radiometric signatures in support of critical mineral research. The inclusion of NJMC's properties will help expand the national dataset as well as helping advance its Diamond Creek and Roberts REE projects.