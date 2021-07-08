New Jersey Mining Co.'s Rare Earth Element Projects to Participate in the USGS Mineral Resources Program
COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is partnering with the U.S. Geologic Survey (USGS) and Idaho Geologic Survey (IGS) in The Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI) - as part of the USGS Mineral Resources Program. NJMC's Diamond Creek and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects are both included in this exclusive program.
One of the selected high-priority areas chosen for geophysical data acquisition is east-central Idaho. This area is known to host cobalt, rare earth elements and other essential critical minerals. These airborne surveys will be used to map magnetic and radiometric signatures in support of critical mineral research. The inclusion of NJMC's properties will help expand the national dataset as well as helping advance its Diamond Creek and Roberts REE projects.
NJMC President and CEO John Swallow stated, "It is our opinion that this initiative represents a fundamental shift with regard to defining and developing domestic sources of critical minerals in the United States. At NJMC we have long recognized that "saying no to everything" has only stagnated our country's innovation while pushing environmental damage and untenable labor conditions to less developed countries. The Earth MRI is a visible sign that those tasked with our national security have finally acknowledged the gravity of the current situation. We look forward to our projects being part of the stakeholder-oriented and environmentally responsible green future required of all Americans."
The Earth MRI is a national effort to acquire vital geologic information on areas that potentially host critical mineral resources, with initial funding focused on the highest priority regions of the United States. Earth MRI is a collaborative partnership between the USGS, state geological surveys through the Association of American State Geologists, and other Federal, State, and private-sector organizations. The goals of the effort are to improve our understanding of the geologic inventory in the United States and to identify additional areas which have the potential to contain undiscovered critical mineral resources. Enhancement of our domestic mineral supply will decrease our reliance on foreign sources of minerals that are fundamental to the Nation's security and economy.
