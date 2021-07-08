checkAd

Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

Cielo Is on Target to Complete Next StepsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Aldersyde and Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) …

Cielo Is on Target to Complete Next Steps

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Aldersyde and Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facilities. Cielo is currently focused on three immediate initiatives at the properties:

  1. Desulphurization at Aldersyde facility
  2. Continuous designed production of 24,000 liters per day at Aldersyde facility
  3. Development and build out of the Company's new 100% owned Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facility.

On May 23, 2021, the desulfurization equipment began to arrive at its facility in Aldersyde. The equipment is needed for Cielo to reduce the sulphur content to below 15 parts per million (ppm), a priority next step. In conjunction with this equipment being delivered, Cielo has retained several qualified engineers (processing, chemical, mechanical and operations) as well as the University of Calgary's engineering department, to work with Cielo's team to complete this initiative. Cielo has now begun commissioning this process and hope to have it in full operations in the near future. Once completed, Cielo hopes to have a high-quality diesel product with less than 15 ppm and capitalize on the increasing price per liter which now stands at above $2.00/liter.

As of June 26, 2021, Cielo is pleased to announce that the Aldersyde plant has been producing diesel from the distillate storage tank. During this commissioning it was important to make sure all the new equipment worked with the existing process. Cielo is pleased to announce we have now started to build up the designed capacity of 24,000 liters per day. Over a 10-day period Cielo produced approximately 53,000 liters of diesel, recently with one full day of 23,598 liters. On July 2, 2021, Cielo began making distillate from wood waste and is now operating on a full-time continuous basis. As with the commissioning of the diesel process, it is important to start slowly and make sure all the new equipment works with the full design process. In the past 3 days, Cielo has produced approximately 15,100 liters of distillate and is seeing increases in numbers regularly.

Seite 1 von 3


Cielo Waste Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Cielosofa - Cielo und andere Baustellen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update Cielo Is on Target to Complete Next StepsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Aldersyde and Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Chandran Seshagiri Successfully Completes CTO Term, Continues as Advisory ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.06.21
15.06.21