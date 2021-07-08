Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update

Cielo Is on Target to Complete Next StepsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Aldersyde and Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) …

Cielo Is on Target to Complete Next Steps

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Aldersyde and Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facilities. Cielo is currently focused on three immediate initiatives at the properties:

Desulphurization at Aldersyde facility Continuous designed production of 24,000 liters per day at Aldersyde facility Development and build out of the Company's new 100% owned Edmonton (Ft. Saskatchewan) facility.

On May 23, 2021, the desulfurization equipment began to arrive at its facility in Aldersyde. The equipment is needed for Cielo to reduce the sulphur content to below 15 parts per million (ppm), a priority next step. In conjunction with this equipment being delivered, Cielo has retained several qualified engineers (processing, chemical, mechanical and operations) as well as the University of Calgary's engineering department, to work with Cielo's team to complete this initiative. Cielo has now begun commissioning this process and hope to have it in full operations in the near future. Once completed, Cielo hopes to have a high-quality diesel product with less than 15 ppm and capitalize on the increasing price per liter which now stands at above $2.00/liter.

As of June 26, 2021, Cielo is pleased to announce that the Aldersyde plant has been producing diesel from the distillate storage tank. During this commissioning it was important to make sure all the new equipment worked with the existing process. Cielo is pleased to announce we have now started to build up the designed capacity of 24,000 liters per day. Over a 10-day period Cielo produced approximately 53,000 liters of diesel, recently with one full day of 23,598 liters. On July 2, 2021, Cielo began making distillate from wood waste and is now operating on a full-time continuous basis. As with the commissioning of the diesel process, it is important to start slowly and make sure all the new equipment works with the full design process. In the past 3 days, Cielo has produced approximately 15,100 liters of distillate and is seeing increases in numbers regularly.