Sierra Wireless’ EM9190 5G Module Rapidly Integrated by Mobile Viewpoint into Its New Mobile Video Encoder

In addition to the EM9190 module itself, Sierra Wireless and its partner, Alcom electronics , offered Mobile Viewpoint the 5G expertise, technical support, and global Mobile Network Operators (MNO) relationships they needed to rapidly integrate the EM9190 module into their encoder and get the encoder quickly certified by MNOs worldwide.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its EM9190 5G New Radio (NR) embedded module has been integrated into Mobile Viewpoint ’s new Agile Ultra 5G mobile encoder . Mobile Viewpoint is among the first companies to bring to market a 5G mobile encoder able to remotely transmit live 4K Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video from sporting, news, and other outside events.

“A fast and secure 5G module that could be easily integrated into the Agile Ultra 5G was a key component of our go-to-market strategy for the encoder. As our trusted partner, Sierra Wireless provided us with a secure, high-performance module, the integration support and global carrier relationships we needed to realize this strategy,” said Michel Bais, Managing Director at Mobile Viewpoint. “Sierra Wireless helped us meet our aggressive launch timeline for the Agile Ultra 5G, and deliver our broadcasting and other customers a secure 5G mobile video encoder that they can start using today.”

Powered by the EM9190, the Agile Ultra 5G mobile encoder enables broadcasters, video production companies, first responders, and security services to remotely manage live 4K UHD video production from a central location without compromising on video reliability or quality. This allows them to avoid sending production personnel and Outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles on-site to events, emergencies, or other locations, significantly reducing their video production costs.

CP Communications, a live event production solutions provider headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, partnered with Mobile Viewpoint to test its Agile Ultra 5G mobile encoder in the United States. The CEO of CP Communications, Kurt Heitmann, thinks 5G will accelerate the broadcasting market’s use of cellular networks for remote video production at live events.

“The roll-out of new 5G networks, and introduction of new mobile encoders like the Sierra Wireless-powered Mobile Viewpoint Agile Ultra 5G, are going to lead a lot more content creators to adopt cellular broadcasting solutions,” said Heitmann. “Today, content creators want to gather high-definition live video content from everywhere. With 5G they have the bandwidth and latency they need to remotely stream content from stadiums, city streets, and moving vehicles back to their control rooms and production facilities. Thanks to 5G, we are developing remote controlled broadcast solutions for live motorsport events that were simply not possible before. 5G is creating new business opportunities for us – it is as simple as that.”