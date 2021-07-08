Fiserv to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on July 27, 2021

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on July 27. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.