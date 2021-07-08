Domo Named an Overall Leader in the 2021 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study

In its 12th edition, Dresner’s flagship report provides a broad assessment and comprehensive analysis of BI end user trends, attitudes and intentions. The report also covers adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, success with BI and a robust industry section.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named an overall leader and received its fifth consecutive perfect recommendation score in the 2021 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study.

With high scores across the board, Domo’s modern BI platform delivers unbelievable speed, agility and scale, and stands out as a leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. By making additional improvements across sales, product, technical support, consulting and integrity categories, Domo maintained its track record of perfect recommendation scores and leads the pack in ease of installation and integration capabilities with third-party technologies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions worldwide and impacts businesses and how they leverage data and business intelligence. This year’s study shows that the BI market remains strong and consumers are prioritizing better decision-making, improved cost-cutting/efficiency and revenue goals as their top BI objectives,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for being named an overall leader and receiving another perfect recommendation score by its customers in this year’s study.”

“Domo was designed to quickly ingest and integrate data from across an entire organization and get it into the hands of every business user in an actionable format so they can do their jobs better and improve business outcomes,” said Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo. “By providing a robust cloud-native platform with a consumer-focused design, we see our customers realize the benefits of modern BI in a fraction of the time and a fraction of the cost of other solutions.”

This recognition is Domo’s third top Dresner ranking in 2021, which includes the Dresner 2021 Self Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit here.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005265/en/