checkAd

Domo Named an Overall Leader in the 2021 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named an overall leader and received its fifth consecutive perfect recommendation score in the 2021 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study.

In its 12th edition, Dresner’s flagship report provides a broad assessment and comprehensive analysis of BI end user trends, attitudes and intentions. The report also covers adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, success with BI and a robust industry section.

With high scores across the board, Domo’s modern BI platform delivers unbelievable speed, agility and scale, and stands out as a leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. By making additional improvements across sales, product, technical support, consulting and integrity categories, Domo maintained its track record of perfect recommendation scores and leads the pack in ease of installation and integration capabilities with third-party technologies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions worldwide and impacts businesses and how they leverage data and business intelligence. This year’s study shows that the BI market remains strong and consumers are prioritizing better decision-making, improved cost-cutting/efficiency and revenue goals as their top BI objectives,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for being named an overall leader and receiving another perfect recommendation score by its customers in this year’s study.”

“Domo was designed to quickly ingest and integrate data from across an entire organization and get it into the hands of every business user in an actionable format so they can do their jobs better and improve business outcomes,” said Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo. “By providing a robust cloud-native platform with a consumer-focused design, we see our customers realize the benefits of modern BI in a fraction of the time and a fraction of the cost of other solutions.”

This recognition is Domo’s third top Dresner ranking in 2021, which includes the Dresner 2021 Self Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit here.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo Named an Overall Leader in the 2021 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named an overall leader and received its fifth consecutive perfect recommendation score in the 2021 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study. In its 12th edition, Dresner’s flagship report provides a broad …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
16.06.21
Domo and JMills Entertainment Win Five Telly Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.06.21
Domo Joins Snowflake’s Snowpark Accelerated Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten