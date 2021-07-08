ZoomInfo to Accelerate Business Growth Through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration

With ZoomInfo integrated into Dynamics 365, joint customers can now create and update new and existing records to eliminate data decay in Dynamics 365, and they can control the configuration and distribution of data across their system of record. The ability to access ZoomInfo’s data from Dynamics 365 provides a user-friendly way to pull in valuable intelligence on prospects and customers.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced a new integration with Microsoft to help companies accelerate their growth by directly accessing the full ZoomInfo platform within Microsoft Dynamics 365. ZoomInfo’s constantly refreshed data will now be centralized within Dynamics 365, ensuring customers have seamless and secure access to find, create, and update their system of record.

“We’re unleashing the power of ZoomInfo within Dynamics 365, one of the top customer relationship management systems in the world,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “Being able to seamlessly deliver ZoomInfo’s wealth of sales and marketing intelligence directly into Dynamics 365 will improve the experience for every one of our mutual customers. Sales, marketing, and operations professionals can now enjoy the benefits of having ZoomInfo’s best-in-class intelligence as part of their daily Dynamics 365 experience, gaining a competitive advantage in finding their next best customers more efficiently and effectively.”

“Bringing ZoomInfo into Dynamics 365 strengthens the capabilities of our leading CRM system,” said Ray Smith, General Manager of Dynamics 365 at Microsoft. “The ZoomInfo integration means our Dynamics 365 customers have even more insights to drive prospecting and targeting and ultimately engage more customers in the most efficient way possible. This integration helps better manage relationships and stakeholders throughout the sales funnel.”

ZoomInfo ensures the accuracy of its data over time with continuous enrichment services directly within Dynamics 365 while prioritizing GDPR and CCPA compliance, and maintaining rigorous data privacy and security practices through all data provided via partnerships.

For more information, visit the ZoomInfo and Microsoft Dynamics 365 landing page

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

