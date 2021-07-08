checkAd

Skechers Partners With “Ryan’s World” on Kids’ Footwear Collection

Skechers, the comfort technology company and an award-winning leader in kids’ footwear, is today launching the new Skechers x Ryan’s World collaboration. Ryan Kaji, nine-year-old star of the global “Ryan’s World” franchise, whose YouTube channel boasts over 30 million subscribers, worked with the Skechers Kids design team on the colorful collection launching today—marking the first time a major shoe brand has offered a kid YouTube star a global footwear deal. Skechers developed the collaboration with pocket.watch and the Kaji family’s Sunlight Entertainment.

Skechers teams up with "Ryan's World" on kids' footwear in Skechers x Ryan's World collaboration.

“These shoes are awesome and I know my fans will love them,” said Ryan Kaji. “It was amazing to help design the sneakers and we did some super cool things in a special video that I can’t wait for everyone to see!” Viewers will be introduced to the Skechers x Ryan’s World footwear collection in one of Ryan’s signature playful videos that can be seen here.

“Skechers has been designing shoes that kids want to wear for nearly 30 years, and Ryan’s energetic enthusiasm makes him perfect for our award-winning Skechers Kids line,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We know the millions who watch Ryan and his family will love discovering how the Skechers x Ryan’s World collection is revealed on his channel, and parents will appreciate that Ryan’s fun footwear arrives with the comfort and quality that only Skechers delivers.”

The initial range of three styles offers footwear options for any kid. Ryan’s Challenge (406061L) is a light-up colorful slip-on sneaker with bungee laces and a hook-and-loop strap closure. Gamer Ryan (406062L) is a lightweight colorful slip-on sneaker with a cool Magna-Fit toggle closure. The canvas mid-top Red Titan (406060L) sneaker features Ryan’s superhero secret identity character design and a durable rubber outsole.

Since its 2015 launch and partnership with pocket.watch, the premier kids’ and family entertainment platform, “Ryan’s World” has grown to become one of the world’s largest and most successful kids’ franchises. The “Ryan’s World” YouTube channel features easy science experiments, educational content, animated adventures, imaginative toy play, and videos that document daily life for the family of five, which includes Ryan’s younger twin sisters. The “Ryan’s World” franchise also features videos and content distributed via the Ryan and Friends OTT channels, mobile games and apps, and consumer products sold in 30 countries.

