Kaleyra Acquires Bandyer

Bandyer has been serving customers with Audio/Video APIs and SDKs based on WebRTC technology for a variety of use cases including group video calls and webinars. Bandyer's two competitive differentiators are that users do not need to download any software and that the whole user experience can be branded and customized to a user’s specifications.

Bandyer’s solution is extremely suitable for different industries and completely compatible with any device, expanding and complementing Kaleyra’s offering. Most importantly, Bandyer’s collaboration suite incorporates the latest technologies such as AR and AI, providing an innovative customer experience, driven by the latest trends in the video communication scenario.

“The acquisition of Bandyer adds video capabilities to Kaleyra’s already wide offering of communication channels. During the pandemic, consumers got used to having fewer in-person touchpoints with businesses, and video is the best available proxy for these in-person interactions,” explains Nicola Jr. Vitto, Chief Product Officer at Kaleyra. “Our product portfolio already includes messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. With the addition of Bandyer’s video offering, Kaleyra’s offerings become a complete suite of tools for omnichannel customer engagement designed for exceptional cross-channel customer experiences.” Dario Calogero, CEO of Kaleyra, added “Bandyer's deep experience serving banks and insurance companies pairs perfectly with Kaleyra's strength in the financial services industry, and they have been an incredible partner for Kaleyra in the last year. Their unique product offering matches the security, reliability, and needs of highly demanding customers, like BFSI organizations and healthcare institutions, and enhances our positioning as the trusted CPaaS.”