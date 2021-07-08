checkAd

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Confirms Acquisition of Two Companies That Operate in Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 15:05  |  20   |   |   

Miami, FL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC:AZFL) Management has confirmed the acquisition of Innova Consulting Group and Gamma Engineers & Consultants. Both of these companies are now owned by AZFL under the terms of the acquisition agreements executed this week by Chairman/CEO Ricardo Cortez and the owners of both companies. 

Innova Consulting Group, headquartered in Cali, Colombia (www.innovacg.com.co) operates in the Information Technology and Solutions sector, focused on creating programs and software solutions for the cannabis industry. Innova’s app design, strategic planning and manufacturing software will be essential to Amazonas’ future business plans. Innova accomplished sales last year of nearly $1MM in services having grown two fold in the last three years with net earnings of nearly 30% after taxes. 

Gamma Engineers & Consultants (www.gammaingenierosyc.com.co), also headquartered in Cali, Colombia, is an Engineering and Design firm that is highly specialized and in the field of cannabis cultivation and processing facilities—mainly operating in the design and installation of organic grow facilities both in greenhouse and indoors, serving the rapidly growing local Cannabis Industry in Southern Colombia. Gamma’s fully integrated design team and technical expertise will further expand AZFL’s vision of designing and building grow facilities around the world. 

Amazonas Florestal CEO Ricardo Cortez stated: “As we announced the memorandums of understanding last week, Amazonas Florestal has now finalized the acquisition of Innova Consulting Group and Gamma Engineers & Consultants. The Board of Directors and myself are fully confident that these companies will further extend our presence and scope of work in the global cannabis industry. We are evolving into a big player in the hemp space and both of these companies bring us a step closer to our goal—a vertically integrated cannabis company.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd. 

Amazonas Florestal Ltd is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development   of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into high CBD, T-Free and Delta-8 products. The Company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rain forest properties. In 2017, the Company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the Company is building an important Hemp Derived Extraction facility in South Florida dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free cannabinoid extractions derived from Hemp and products that use these extractions as an active ingredient for Human and Animal Health and Wellness.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas Florestal’s goal is to become a leader in field of Cannabinoid Extractions serving labs that use these chemicals as a raw material for human and animal consumption in health and beauty products. 

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   

Contact:  

Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Email: info@azflamerica.com

Website: http://azflamerica.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Confirms Acquisition of Two Companies That Operate in Colombia Miami, FL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC:AZFL) Management has confirmed the acquisition of Innova Consulting Group and Gamma Engineers & Consultants. Both of these companies are now owned by AZFL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Hyloris Announces Launch of Maxigesic IV, a Novel Non-Opioid Pain Treatment, in Key European ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus