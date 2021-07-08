Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 8.2 Billion Submarine Contracts for Germany & Norway Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 15:05 | 12 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 15:05 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded contracts valued at NOK 8.2 billion to deliver ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, and the Naval Strike Missile to Germany and Norway.The deliveries will last way into the 2030s, CEO … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded contracts valued at NOK 8.2 billion to deliver ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, and the Naval Strike Missile to Germany and Norway.The deliveries will last way into the 2030s, CEO … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded contracts valued at NOK 8.2 billion to deliver ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, and the Naval Strike Missile to Germany and Norway.

The deliveries will last way into the 2030s, CEO says

The contract for NSM is a joint procurement by Norway and Germany valued at NOK 4,404 million

The contract for the ORCCA Combat System is a subcontract from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH, the prime contractor for the 212CD submarines, to kta naval systems

Kongsberg's share of the combat system contract is valued at NOK 3,800 million



