Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 8.2 Billion Submarine Contracts for Germany & Norway

Autor: PLX AI
08.07.2021, 15:05  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded contracts valued at NOK 8.2 billion to deliver ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, and the Naval Strike Missile to Germany and Norway.The deliveries will last way into the 2030s, CEO …

  • (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded contracts valued at NOK 8.2 billion to deliver ORCCA combat system elements to the six new 212CD submarines, and the Naval Strike Missile to Germany and Norway.
  • The deliveries will last way into the 2030s, CEO says
  • The contract for NSM is a joint procurement by Norway and Germany valued at NOK 4,404 million
  • The contract for the ORCCA Combat System is a subcontract from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH, the prime contractor for the 212CD submarines, to kta naval systems
  • Kongsberg's share of the combat system contract is valued at NOK 3,800 million
