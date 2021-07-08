Hoist Finance Q2 Pretax Profit SEK 50 Million After Tax Risk Provision
- (PLX AI) – Hoist Finance Q2 pretax profit SEK 50 million.
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.6%
- Q2 net loss SEK 50 million; adjusted for IAC profit SEK 60 million
- Says audit has resulted in a negative advance notice from the Tax Agency with regards to a legacy setup established in 2014 for Polish assets
- The process is in an early stage, but Hoist Finance has decided to provision for a potential unfavorable decision by the court
- The negative impact on the Q2 result is estimated at around SEK -100m
- CEO says underlying performance is on par with the first quarter, but I see significant potential for improvement
