Hoist Finance Q2 Pretax Profit SEK 50 Million After Tax Risk Provision Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 15:02

(PLX AI) – Hoist Finance Q2 pretax profit SEK 50 million.

Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.6%

Q2 net loss SEK 50 million; adjusted for IAC profit SEK 60 million

Says audit has resulted in a negative advance notice from the Tax Agency with regards to a legacy setup established in 2014 for Polish assets

The process is in an early stage, but Hoist Finance has decided to provision for a potential unfavorable decision by the court

The negative impact on the Q2 result is estimated at around SEK -100m

