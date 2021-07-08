PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for Use of Vocal Biomarker Technology on Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Sonde Health (“Sonde”), today announced that it will collaborate with leading chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (“Qualcomm”) to optimize use of Sonde’s vocal biomarker technology on the flagship and high-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 778G 5G Mobile Platforms to help bring native, machine learning-driven vocal biomarker capabilities to mobile and IoT devices globally. The optimization has the potential to unlock several native health screening and monitoring applications on up to the hundreds of millions of mobile devices that use these Snapdragon mobile platforms.

PureTech’s Founded Entity, Sonde Health, today announced that it will collaborate with leading chipmaker Qualcomm for use of Sonde’s vocal biomarker technology on the flagship and high-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 778G 5G Mobile Platforms to help bring native, machine learning-driven vocal biomarker capabilities to mobile and IoT devices globally. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The full text of the announcement from Sonde is as follows:

Sonde Health Vocal Biomarker Technology Optimized on Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

BOSTON — July, 8 2021 — Sonde Health announced that it will work with leading chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to optimize Sonde’s vocal biomarker technology for use with the flagship and high-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 778G 5G Mobile Platforms to help bring native, machine learning-driven vocal biomarker capabilities to mobile and IoT devices globally. The optimization has the potential to unlock several native health screening and monitoring applications on hundreds of millions of mobile devices that use these Snapdragon mobile platforms.

“Imagine a car that can detect whether a driver is too impaired to drive safely, or a home hub that can detect the onset of depression, or a phone that can make continuous asthma assessments. Bringing the vocal biomarker technology directly into mobile hardware will make new health features more useful and secure,” said David Liu, CEO at Sonde Health. “This collaboration marks a tremendous boost to our growth strategy, a vote of confidence in our technology, and a giant leap forward for preventive and personalized health care.”