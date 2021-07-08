Doma Customer F5 Mortgage Sees Instant Title Commitments in 86 Percent of Initial Orders

Doma, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that its title and escrow solutions, powered by its Doma Intelligence platform, are streamlining the home closing process for customers of F5 Mortgage, the company refreshing the mortgage process by leveraging technology to ensure ultra-competitive mortgage rates without unwanted, high-pressure sales tactics. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Doma entering into a business combination agreement in March 2021 with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U) (“Capitol”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

F5 Mortgage leverages Doma’s proprietary machine intelligence technology to remove key points of friction and frustration involved in traditional mortgage closings, for both loan officers and mortgage customers. Since F5 Mortgage began utilizing Doma’s technology they have seen 86 percent of title commitments delivered in under one minute, significantly streamlining the real estate closing process for their customers.

“Our mission at F5 is to provide our customers with the best mortgage experience from start to finish, and leveraging industry-leading technology is a critical part of that,” said Ryan McCallister, President and Founder of F5 Mortgage. “We're excited to be working with Doma to ensure that home buyers benefit from a faster and simpler closing experience.”

“Both Doma and F5 Mortgage are working to create a world where the process of buying a home is transparent and frictionless,” said Max Simkoff, CEO of Doma. “It's exciting to work with a company that appreciates the role technology plays in creating an instant, digital closing experience for customers, and we look forward to working together for a long time to come.”

Doma is a technology company focused on creating a vastly more simple, efficient, and affordable closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Founded in 2016, Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology, that is being trained on 30 years of historical data, to remove the friction and frustration from the residential real estate closing process.