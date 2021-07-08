HUMBL Announces Partnership with Gabby Thomas

In addition to her accomplishments on the track — which includes representing the United States in the upcoming Summer Olympics — Thomas is a graduate of Harvard University where she studied neurobiology and global health. She is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Public Health at the University of Texas.

“We’re honored to have Gabby representing the HUMBL brand over the coming year,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We look forward to collaborating with Gabby around her personal brand, athletic achievements, and global initiatives.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a blockchain firm focused on mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

