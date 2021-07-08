checkAd

Infection Control Market to Reach $38.61 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.0% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 15:15  |  35   |   |   

Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the global infection control market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infection Control Market by Product & Service (Sterilization, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Protective Barriers, and Endoscope Reprocessing Products) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global infection control market was pegged at $32.61 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $38.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7818

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities-

Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, increase in geriatric population, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and
growing usage of E-beam sterilization fuel the global infection control market. On the other hand, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants restrain the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in emerging markets have proven to be beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Increase in usage of medical nonwoven products and gloves during the pandemic has driven the global infection control market.
  • This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since there would be a steep hike in the use of different types of products and services to control infections such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing merchandises, etc.

The protective barriers segment to dominate by 2028-

On the basis of product & service, the protective barriers segment held more than three-fourths of the global infection control market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. Rise in outsourcing of sterilization services, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases fuel the growth of the segment. The sterilization segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Surge in public awareness toward personal hygiene, increase in number of surgeries, and rise in adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks, surgical drapes, and gowns drive the segment growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infection Control Market to Reach $38.61 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.0% CAGR Allied Market Research Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the global infection control market. PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration with Holmusk to Enhance Digital Health and Data Analytics for ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Elliptic Enables Leading Bank Silvergate to Automate KYC for Crypto Businesses
Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Cambridge Isotope Labs Announces the First Commercially Available Quantum-Grade Gas, 12C Methane ...
Lab Automation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Prime Technology Services and Predict Ecology announce partnership to develop blockchain ...
192 Pages Future Market Insights Market Survey on Oxycodone Market Forecasts Positive Growth amid ...
New IREX study captures effect of pandemic on media and information in Europe and Eurasia
Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, and Vodafone Ranked Network Operator Leaders ...
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
INTERSPORT Strengthens Business Relationship With Intersocks and Sells The Athlete's Foot to Arklyz ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area