PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infection Control Market by Product & Service (Sterilization, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Protective Barriers, and Endoscope Reprocessing Products) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028 . " According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global infection control market was pegged at $32.61 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $38.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7818

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities-

Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, increase in geriatric population, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and

growing usage of E-beam sterilization fuel the global infection control market. On the other hand, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants restrain the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in emerging markets have proven to be beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

Increase in usage of medical nonwoven products and gloves during the pandemic has driven the global infection control market.

This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since there would be a steep hike in the use of different types of products and services to control infections such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing merchandises, etc.

The protective barriers segment to dominate by 2028-

On the basis of product & service, the protective barriers segment held more than three-fourths of the global infection control market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. Rise in outsourcing of sterilization services, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases fuel the growth of the segment. The sterilization segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Surge in public awareness toward personal hygiene, increase in number of surgeries, and rise in adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks, surgical drapes, and gowns drive the segment growth.