A Premium Business Center in South Africa Invests in Clevertouch Technology

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that the Cape Business Centre (Cape Town, Johannesburg, SA) has implemented interactive touchscreen displays by Clevertouch Technologies.

Cape Business Centre, located in the bustling V&A Waterfront Harbour and close to the Cape Town International Convention Centre, wanted to stay ahead of the times and meet clients’ needs with the incorporation of cutting-edge interactive technology. Clevertouch Technologies distributor, Interactive AV Solutions, mediated the purchase, installation, and training of the Clevertouch interactive touchscreens.

Bendre Jooste, Marketing Specialist for Cape Business Centre, states, “We invested in Clevertouch touchscreens in our boardroom, auditorium, and meeting rooms, as we saw this as an investment into the future of business. Our vision was to integrate this into a digital industry for people to use at our facilities and make meetings, events, webinars, lectures, and presentations easier for ourselves and our clients.”

Clevertouch Technologies continues to work closely with its partners, such as Interactive AV Solutions, to make a mark in the international AV and education technology market.

For a full case study on Cape Business Centre please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


