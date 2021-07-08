DSG Global Inc’s Automotive Division Imperium Motors makes progress on ET5 SUV, Terra-e Trucks and Jonway Vehicles During Current Quarter

Skyworth Auto, launched on April 27, will be a leader for smart new energy vehicles. Skywell and the electronics giant Skyworth signed an agreement in late March under which Skyworth will transfer the ownership of 11 trademarks related to vehicles to Skywell. Upon completion of the trademark transfer, “Skyworth Auto” will be brought under the management of the Nanjing-headquartered EV maker.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) and its automotive division, Imperium Motor Corp, are preparing vehicles for sales from partners Skywell Auto and Jonway Automotive Group in the coming months.

In addition, Imperium Motors continues to make progress on several fronts including:

The ET5 SUV homologation was approved for Europe and is approaching approval for the North American market

The new Rumble Air SS is now ready for delivery in Canada.



The dealer candidate network of future dealers continues to expand.



Major exposure will be coming in the fall from automotive shows including BusCon and the Los Angeles Auto Show. Many of the company’s 26 current models will be on display as well as the unveiling of several new models.



New Imperium vehicles are arriving at both California facilities, the Fairfield Experience Center and Palmdale Manufacturing Facility, on a regular basis:

The popular new Jonway e-FORCE Scooters have arrived at the Experience Center.



Skywell’s 12-Meter EV City Bus arrived at manufacturing facility in Palmdale.



Imperium Terra trucks just arrived and will begin the process of various upgrades and homologation testing.



The D-11 Cargo Vans and Multi-Passenger Vans as well as the new Jonway T01 Coupes are built and in the process of being shipped to the Experience Center.



“The company is finally in a position, with increasing production and inventory, regular shipments and proper lines of credit with the various manufacturers to begin delivering vehicles on a grander scale. The current backlog is being processed and the company anticipates deliveries to individuals, fleets, dealers and government agencies during the second half of the year,” announced Rick Curtis, CEO of Imperium Motors..

