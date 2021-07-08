checkAd

FocalAgent Selects Matterport to Revolutionise UK Home-Buying Experience

Matterport and FocalAgent help drive up to 15% property sales uplifts

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), has been adopted by FocalAgent, the UK’s largest supplier of professional photography and visual content for the country’s real estate industry, to create and supply Matterport 3D experiences to all their real estate clients. Focal Agent supplies a suite of digital marketing products to the largest UK estate agents, who are selling properties faster and at up to 15% higher sales price.

“As the UK property market continues to rebound from the pandemic, demand for transparent and frictionless real estate experiences is growing. Matterport 3D listings have rapidly emerged as the preferred tool for viewing and showcasing real estate due to their accuracy and accessibility,” said Lee Wainwright, chief executive at FocalAgent. “Powered by FocalAgent and Matterport’s advanced AI, the Matterport platform captures and creates digital twins of properties quickly and accurately. This enables us to automatically produce an immersive data-rich 3D experience, which has been a really powerful listings tool for agents,” he added.

Using Matterport’s advanced, user-friendly technology, FocalAgent is significantly changing the home-buying experience for thousands of homebuyers and sellers. FocalAgent is saving time and money for its clients, who list properties for sale and rent on the UK's leading property portals, including Zoopla, Rightmove and OnTheMarket. 3D listings are proven to improve engagement and customer experience by enabling buyers to explore and evaluate properties remotely. This has saved agents time and money as well as reducing their carbon footprint through reduced travel, increased operational efficiency, and has also helped them win new listings. Using Matterport as well as FocalAgent’s Pro Photos, Floorplans and Videos, one of FocalAgent’s estate agent customers reported a 15% sales uplift, greater efficiency, and shorter time on market for property sales.

