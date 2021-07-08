PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call – Thursday, August 5, 2021

DENVER, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, August 4, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.



Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 7659173

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com