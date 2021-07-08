checkAd

Increase in demand for 3D printing in the dental industry and rise in government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology drive the growth of the global personal 3D printers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Personal 3D Printers Market By Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Resins, and Other), Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Continuous liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective Deposition Lamination, Multi Jet Fusion, Polyjet, Selective Laser Melting (SLM), and Others), Form (Filament, Powder, and Liquids), Additive Manufacturing Process (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Photopolymerisation, Material Jetting, and Sheet Lamination), and Application (Education, Entertainment, Photography, Architecture, Fashion & Jewelry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global personal 3D printers industry was estimated at $1.69 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $5.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.50% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities

Increase in demand for 3D printing in the dental industry and rise in government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology drive the growth of the global personal 3D printers market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor impedes the growth to some extent. However, growing adoption of 3D printers in several industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

  • Disrupted production processes gave way to shortage of raw materials needed to manufacture personal 3D printers. Also, there was a sharp decline in demand for 3D printers from industries such as entertainment, education, photography etc.
  • Also, reduction in various capital budgets and delay in planned projects in various industries hampered the market growth, especially during the first phase of the lockdown.
  • However, the global situation is being ameliorated slowly and steadily, and the market is projected to recoup soon.

