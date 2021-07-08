Increase in demand for 3D printing in the dental industry and rise in government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology drive the growth of the global personal 3D printers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Personal 3D Printers Market By Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Resins, and Other), Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Continuous liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective Deposition Lamination, Multi Jet Fusion, Polyjet, Selective Laser Melting (SLM), and Others), Form (Filament, Powder, and Liquids), Additive Manufacturing Process (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Photopolymerisation, Material Jetting, and Sheet Lamination), and Application (Education, Entertainment, Photography, Architecture, Fashion & Jewelry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global personal 3D printers industry was estimated at $1.69 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $5.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.50% from 2021 to 2030.