DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Media and Games Invest SE: Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items 08.07.2021 / 15:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

July 08, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has held it's Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 today on July 08, 2021.

In accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved all agenda topics in favor. The following ordinary resolutions have been approved with 100% of the votes present:

Consider the Auditor's Report and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020

Declare a dividend of zero, based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors

Confirm and re-appoint RSM Malta as Auditor of the company, and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration

A total of 53,106,514 shares were present at the Annual General Meeting and all resolutions were passed unanimously.

