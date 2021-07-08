checkAd

Media and Games Invest SE: Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Media and Games Invest SE: Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items

08.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest SE: Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items

July 08, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has held it's Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 today on July 08, 2021.

In accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved all agenda topics in favor. The following ordinary resolutions have been approved with 100% of the votes present:

  • Consider the Auditor's Report and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020
  • Declare a dividend of zero, based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors
  • Confirm and re-appoint RSM Malta as Auditor of the company, and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration

A total of 53,106,514 shares were present at the Annual General Meeting and all resolutions were passed unanimously.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann
Chairman of the Board and CEO
info@mgi-se.com

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 76% since 2018. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

