GBS Awarded $4.7 Million Australian Federal Government Science Grant To Manufacture Biosensor Technology

08.07.2021, 15:21  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced it has been awarded a USD $4.7 million, Australian Federal Government scientific grant to fund the build out of a Biosensor manufacturing facility. This project has been identified as one of six National Manufacturing Priorities identified by the Government under Modern Manufacturing Strategy (MMS).

The Medical Products Priority Grant, from the Australian Federal Government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ Modern Manufacturing Initiative will support the establishment of an Australian high tech medical device manufacturing facility to commence scaled production of the Printable Organic Electronic Biosensor technology for the APAC region.

GBS’s flagship product, the Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB), is the first innovation to be developed from the Biosensor Platform and is currently being developed as a point-of-care test intended to provide people living with diabetes a non-invasive solution to finger-prick blood glucose testing. This alternative test will offer a pain-free option to current testing methods by using an Organic Thin-Film Transistor (OTFT) that produces glucose measurements in real-time on an app or dedicated device for the more than 460 million people living with diabetes worldwide.

Supplementary to the SGB, the Company also plans to commercialize a SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Biosensor rapid point-of-care diagnostic test to monitor exposure and immunity levels in real time in the fight against COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor is being developed in collaboration with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. The Biosensor will be integrated with the Institute’s eRapid electrochemical sensor technology to enable simultaneous electrochemical sensing of multiple biomarkers related to SARS-CoV-2 infection for point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic applications.

The eRapid technology was developed by a cross-disciplinary team led by Wyss Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D. and Wyss Senior Staff Scientist Pawan Jolly, Ph.D. as a low-cost, affinity-based electrochemical sensing platform that can simultaneously detect and quantify a broad range of biomarkers, with both high sensitivity and specificity, from a small volume of saliva or blood.

