Cosmos Holdings Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Mediprovita GbR for Launch of Sky Premium Life Products in Germany and Austria

First Phase Launches Sky Premium Life Products on Amazon and eBay; Second Phase Launch Includes Brick & Mortar Stores

Continues to Expand its Network of European Distribution Partners; Plans to Enter into Additional European, Asian and New Global Markets in 2H 2021

CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (the “Company") (OTCQX: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established European Union distribution network, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Mediprovita GbR (“Mediprovita”) to be the exclusive distributor in Germany and Austria of the Company’s Sky Premium Life, a proprietary, luxury and high-quality nutritional supplements' brand, with a complete range of vitamins, minerals, herbs and unique formulas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mediprovita will employ its sales, marketing and e-commerce expertise to distribute Sky Premium Life products throughout Germany and Austria. In addition, Mediprovita will submit registration files on behalf of the Company within the territories. Cosmos expects to have approximately 25 Sky Premium Life SKUs launched in the next two months, and targets having all 65 SKUs listed on Amazon and eBay by year end.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, “Today’s announcement is a testament to the hard work that our team has put in over the past four years in order to transform Cosmos into an international pharmaceutical company with an established distribution network in Europe. We are rapidly expanding our distribution network worldwide and are pleased to add Mediprovita as our exclusive distributor in Germany and Austria. Our Sky Premium Life brand is a key part of our business that continues to contribute to our revenue growth. This partnership will establish Cosmos Holdings in the pharma retail and e-commerce markets in Germany and Austria, while offering significant opportunities for geographic expansion. The first phase of our agreement consists of rolling out our Sky Premium Life products on the e-commerce platforms Amazon and eBay, followed by placing our products in ‘Bricks & Mortar’ pharma stores across Germany and Austria.

