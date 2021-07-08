checkAd

Cinedigm Launches Channels as Add-Ons on YouTube TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that three of their most popular channels are now available on YouTube TV as optional …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that three of their most popular channels are now available on YouTube TV as optional add-ons. YouTube TV is a live television streaming service with more than 3 million current subscribers. Cinedigm's trio of premium networks that launched include family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.

Cinedigm's abundance of diverse channels has become a go to for fans. The following channels will be available as optional add-ons for YouTube TV members at $4.99/month each:

  • Docurama: a one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films. From biographies to true-crime stories, from hard-hitting investigations to feel-good stories, the channel informs, educates, and activates audiences to engage with an eclectic, curated collection of award-winning documentary films & TV series. Popular titles include: Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob, Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World & Rick Steves' Europe.
  • Dove Channel: a top source for family-friendly content, feature films and television titles suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like Abbot and Costello, young adult series H20: Just Add Water and The Saddle Club and faith favorites like I'm in Love With a Church Girl, the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.
  • CONtv: carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. With films featuring superstars like Dolph Lundgren and Sean Patrick Flannery (Acceleration), Danny Trejo (4GOT10), & Mark Strong and Taissa Farmiga (Anna) the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.

