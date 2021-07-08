Bellevue Asset Management AG: Sustainable strategies for investing in healthcare capture the spirit of the times - and generate competitive returns

Sustainable strategies for investing in healthcare capture the spirit of the times - and generate competitive returns

Three years ago, Bellevue Asset Management became the first asset manager to launch a sustainable healthcare strategy. In the fall of 2018 the BB Adamant Sustainable Healthcare Fund became the first and, to date, only thematic healthcare fund to be honored with the Ecolabel from Austria's Climate Action and Environment Ministry. After its successful market launch, the fund has delivered a convincing performance. The strategy has attracted considerable interest from investors thanks to its combination of promising fundamental investment ideas and strict sustainability criteria.

Bellevue, the Swiss boutique asset manager, added a highly focused sustainable investment vehicle to its range of investment solutions when it launched the BB Adamant Sustainable Healthcare Fund in late June of 2018. Bellevue's investment experts supplemented their time-tested investment process with ESG analytics that meet the strict standards of the Austrian UZ49 Ecolabel. In addition to identifying the companies that can offer innovative solutions for today's challenges in the healthcare sector by improving efficiency, lowering costs, developing drugs for orphan diseases or improving access to medicine in emerging market countries, the fund is focused on healthcare companies that are also leaders in environmental, social and governance issues.

Since its launch in June of 2018, the BB Adamant Sustainable Healthcare Fund has delivered a pleasing 60.0% return (I shares, in USD), beating the performance of the broad MSCI World Healthcare Index (55.7%) and with less volatility too. Compared to similar funds, the strategy is highly competitive, being ranked in the first performance quartile of the Lipper Global Healthcare Peer Group over a 3-year period.