BlueJeans by Verizon Enables Next Generation Mobility

  • New iPad, iOS and Android Capabilities Ensure the Mobile Meeting Experience is Primed for Hybrid Workers on the Go
  • Mobile WebRTC Streamlines Meeting Accessibility for All
  • Vuzix Smart Glasses Integration, Applications for Video Conferencing at the Edge to Drive Innovative Use Cases with 5G for Remote, Field and In-transit Users
  • motorola one 5G UW ace available on Verizon now comes loaded with BlueJeans

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new BlueJeans Meetings features for iPadOS, iOS and Android to support the reality of today’s mobile workforce, as well as new device partnerships and applications aimed at unlocking the power of Verizon Mobile Edge Compute for real-time video collaboration on the go.

Keeping teams truly connected in today’s work-from-everywhere world requires productive mobile meeting experiences. Whether that be executives presenting while on the road, retail employees calling into a cross-store meeting, or facility/warehouse managers checking in on production, providing a consistent, full-featured meeting solution from any device or location is key to unlocking business success without boundaries. With new BlueJeans Mobile features and increased support for network edge-based video delivery on mobile devices, Verizon Business is driving real-time video collaboration, remote assistance and more to meet every distributed business need.

“Long gone are the days of expecting all meeting attendees to be in a conference room together,” said Eric Spadafora, VP and GM, BlueJeans by Verizon. “From the boardroom to the data center, mobility is driving the way we work. With the new BlueJeans Mobile experience, we’re providing the full-fledged flexibility mobile workers require today, while setting up organizations of all sizes for hybrid workplace success in the future.”

Making Mobile More Inclusive

To enable a more diverse, dispersed workforce that is less likely to operate a conventional desktop or laptop, BlueJeans Mobile updates are being delivered across iPad, iOS and Android devices to ensure consistency, flexibility, and productivity. Complementing updates made to Apple’s latest iPad Pro models announced this spring, the new BlueJeans Mobile iPadOS updates were designed for today’s business users who require full-featured meeting flexibility and robust meeting performance. New features include:

