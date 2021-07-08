Marvel Drills Three Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received 168 assay results for its third of three rounds from its 2021 prospecting …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF) ; (" Marvel " or the " Company ") is pleased to report it has received 168 assay results for its third of three rounds from its 2021 prospecting and mapping program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario . The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and started trench sampling. A total of 303 samples were submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Surface samples taken in recent trenching are pending.

29 samples returned assays greater than 500 ppb gold;

12 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold;

9 samples in excess of 3.00 g/t gold; and,

3 samples assayed greater than 30 g/t gold.

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Marvel's Blackfly Gold Project is strongly living up to its potential. The surface samples reflect the wide variety of gold targets - some we knew of, and some are shaping up to be first time discoveries. The diamond drilling is now well underway and visually the core is looking very promising."

Marvel's Blackfly Gold Project

The Property is located in the developing Atikokan gold mining camp along and within the Marmion Lake Fault Zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers ("km") southwest of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Assessment file records indicate that the original Blackfly gold discovery was made in 1897, making the occurrence one of the earliest found in the Atikokan gold mining camp. The project's 45-foot shaft was sunk in 1898 shortly after gold was discovered. Several companies have added to the database of the Property including: Rebair Gold Mines Ltd. (1945 to 1948), Steeprock Mines Ltd. (1949 and again in 1961), Aavdex Corporation (2004) and TerraX Minerals Inc. (2009 to 2012).

Gold mineralization on the Blackfly Gold Project is occurring in several hosts and with varied mineralized styles, ranging from traditional gold in quartz veins to gold occurring in highly altered host rocks. Mineralization is developed within altered northeast trending, steeply dipping structures that obliquely cut the regional foliation.

The first 3 drill holes are now complete and core logging is underway. The field team believes that gold zones were reached in each hole with visible gold found in a vein intersected at a depth of 8m in drill hole BF21-15.

Sample ID Au (g/t) Description W1069752 0.566 GAB/QV - green, sheared with 5% mm quartz-ankerite veins and 4% pyrite in halos, fly rock W1069636 0.685 GRDR/QV - chlorite-sericite altered, 13% QVs, 2.5% coarse pyrite and local chalcopyrite W1069623 0.689 QV - 20cm vein cuts GRDR-GAB contact, 1% galena, pyrite and chalcopyrite, fly rock W1069935 0.754 QV - 20cm rusty, in GAB, with 25% pyrite and 2% chalcopyrite in stringers W1069619 0.845 GRDR - sheared, chlorite-ankerite altered, 3% pyrite, hematite stained W1069634 0.845 GRDR - 5cm band of sheared GRDR within QV (xenolith), 5% pyrite W1069646 0.932 GRDR - pale green, strong silica-sericite-ankerite alteration, 10% quartz veins, 4% pyrite W1069907 0.976 GRDR - strongly altered with 15% QV, 3% chunky disseminated pyrite W1069633 1.01 QV - east side of 1m vein in mafic rock, white, sericite-chlorite-pyrite seams; 30cm chip sample W1069764 1.03 GAB - schistose, ankerite-sericite-silica-chlorite altered, 2% pyrite, fly rock. W1069638 1.04 GRDR - schistose, strongly silica-sericite-ankerite altered, 3% pyrite, 3m shear. W1069631 1.06 GRDR/QV - silica-sericite-ankerite altered with 25% QVs, 5% pyrite, fly rock W1069626 1.25 GAB - strongly chlorite-ankerite-silica altered, 20% QVs and 4% disseminated pyrite W1069713 1.39 QV - 4-10cm wide, 5% pyrite and chalcopyrite with local malachite and bornite W1069931 1.69 QV - 5cm rusty with 5% chunky pyrite along margin and fine chalcopyrite in halo W1069765 1.74 GAB - extremely ankerite-sericite-chlorite altered with 3% QVs and 5% pyrite W1069714 1.75 QV - 4-10cm wide, rusty weathering, with 5% coarse pyrite and chalcopyrite W1069736 1.81 QV/GAB - with quartz blobs throughout outcrop and 1% pyrite W1069958 1.95 GRDR/QV - 15cm vein next to shear zone with 3% pyrite, 0.5% galena W1069630 2.04 GRDR/QV - strongly silica-sericite-ankerite altered, 1% cubic pyrite in veins and seams W1069766 3.32 GAB - ankerite-sericite-chlorite altered, 5% irregular QVs, 5% pyrite, 1% chalcopyrite W1069632 3.53 GRDR/QV - 17cm QV in altered GRDR with 1.5% pyrite, fly rock W1069643 5.34 GRDR - schistose, strongly silica-sericite-ankerite altered, 10% pyrite, 6m shear. W1069629 6.85 GRDR - fly rock in trench, strongly silica-sericite altered, 20% QV 5% pyrite. W1069751 10.4 GRDR - strongly silica-sericite-pyrite altered, mm QVs W1069650 16.1 QV - boudinaged veins in GRDR with 3% rotted out pyrite halos W1069754 31.1 QV - 20cm fly rock from shaft; white, 10% pyrite in fine bands W1069753 33.8 QV - 10cm wide with cubic pyrite in bands W1069635 64.8 QV - 1m wide, centre of vein, 1% rusted out pyrite Colour key 0.50 to 0.99 g/t 1.00 to 2.99 g/t 3.00 to 64.8 g/t

Table 1: List of select samples taken during the 2021 exploration work on the Blackfly Gold Project. Legend of units; GRDR - granodiorite, GAB - gabbro, and QV - quartz vein. Note - grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 exploration program on the Project is a continuation of the work initiated in 2020 that included a compilation of historical information and reports and completion of its high-resolution airborne magnetics and time-domain electromagnetic data collection over 203 line-kilometers at 100m spacing. Several geophysical anomalies were identified and targets for follow-up were recommended. Marvel's geological team began the 2021 program work of prospecting, bedrock mapping and rock sampling. Trenching is being done for further definition of the gold mineralization associated with the known anomalies and geological structures. Diamond drilling is underway with 16 drill holes planned for the summer field season.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocols

Samples collected in 2021 were analyzed by Activation Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility. Samples were collected in the field and transported and stored in Falcon's secure facility located near Atikokan, Ontario until their transportation by Falcon personnel to Activation Laboratories' sample preparation facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish; samples with >5 g/t Au were re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified gold reference standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. Gold results herein varied from below detection to 52.50 g/t. No quality control/quality assurance issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Figure 1: Plan of the Blackfly Gold Property showing the locations and surface sample grade ranges for the 2021 exploration program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander South, Victoria Lake and Hope Brook - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect )

) Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE prospect)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/.

