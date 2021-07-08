

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.07.2021 / 15:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Greschner Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.0000 EUR 80000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.0000 EUR 80000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

