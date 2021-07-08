Metrics In Balance Targets Online DNA Testing Market

"The Company has started to sell DNA-kits helping clients achieve a better lifestyle. Together with blood tests we could make a patient's DNA actionable with personalized treatment plans ultimately setting up personalized supplements packages.

Gent, Belgium --(EQS)-- Metrics in Balance (EURONEXT: MLMIB, ISIN BE0974328602) , a clinical-diagnosis Company or "Metrics in Balance" or "MIB" or "the Company" is proud to provide investors with an update in the Company's business development.

Metrics in Balance will be doing this by using a B to B to C business model: we are looking for health professionals that are selling our diagnostic kits to their patients and guide them further in their journey towards a better lifestyle. " - Dirk Verstraete, CEO - Metrics in Balance

Metrics in Balance currently has nine DNA testing coaches at this present time and plans to have fifty by the end of the summer. Ultimately by the end of the year the objective would be to contract 250 coaches by the end of the year. Our vision for our clients is to improve their quality of life through testing and treatment plans on all three levels of health: Structural-biochemical and emotional.

Further diagnostic tests will be added soon (intestinal microbiome, oral microbiome.) and four full-time staff members will join the team in October 2021. This will give us the opportunity to open two new clinics. Starting August 1, 2021 our second clinic in Tilburg will open, it is a multi-disciplinary clinic that will be providing treatment on all three levels of the health triangle (structural-biochemical and emotional).

Contact:

Metrics in Balance NV

Dirk Verstraete

Chief Executive Officer

+32 497 544 558

info@mibmedical.com

www.mibmedical.com

Investor Relations:

Maurus Moser

+41 41 511 23 33

maurus.moser@stscapital.ch





End of Media ReleaseIssuer: METRICS IN BALANCE N.V.Key word(s): Health

08.07.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group - a company of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1216909 08.07.2021