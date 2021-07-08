checkAd

cbdMD Therapeutics Releases Research Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 15:50  |  47   |   |   

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced today that its recently formed division, cbdMD Therapeutics, has initiated talks with one of the leading US cannabinoid research institutes, to identify novel cannabinoids for therapeutic use. The Company also anticipates the identification of dietary supplement applications through this process. The Company expects to finalize the agreement with the research institute and commence studies by Fall 2021. The intended purpose of these studies is to provide data that will feed into the cbdMD Therapeutics research pipeline. Following the execution of this work, cbdMD Therapeutics will perform the requisite toxicological studies with Ion Tox, a leading in vitro toxicology and ADME-PK testing company, to support the safety of the cannabinoids of interest. This safety data will support the ensuing preclinical trials in humans to explore the efficacy of the cannabinoids. This work will support potential future applications for Investigational New Drugs (INDs) with FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in humans and animals.

“cbdMD began its first phase of research in the Fall of 2020, with its first in vivo animal study and clinical trials. The second phase of research is now underway to identify promising cannabinoids for both human and pet drug therapies. As an additional benefit of our comprehensive therapeutics research plan, we anticipate our research results will also allow our cbdMD, Paw CBD and cbdMD Botanicals brands to make certain claims on our consumer products, such as reducing inflammation, supporting healthy sleep, promoting recovery from strenuous activity, maintaining focus and positive mood, and improving mobility. The ability to make scientifically backed claims in the dietary supplement space will further elevate our brands’ reputation and marketability, especially as we now anticipate the full integration and widespread acceptance of CBD in channels of distribution currently unavailable, including Food Drug and Mass (FDM), third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon, and international marketplaces worldwide. In addition to these new distribution channels, we expect opportunities to become available to market, advertise and sponsor CBD products across all major TV networks, sports leagues, and ecommerce platforms for those CBD companies that have proven clinical data to support their products. The investments we are making today not only elevate the cbdMD brands, but raises the bar for the entire CBD industry,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

cbdMD Therapeutics Releases Research Plan cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced today that its recently formed division, cbdMD Therapeutics, has initiated talks with one of the leading US cannabinoid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste