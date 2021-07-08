checkAd

Maricunga Lithium Resource Expansion and Finance Activities Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The latest drilling program on the Stage One mining concessions has been completed, with five exploration core holes (S-25, S-26, S-27, S-28 and S-29) each reaching target depth of 400m.
  • Positive average lithium concentration of 989 mg/l, with maximum amount of 3,375 mg/l, confirming Maricunga as one of the richest deposits globally.
  • Significant resource expansion expected for Stage One after the new drilling program tested the 200-400m mineralised zone.
  • DFS update continues by Worley, GEA Messo and Atacama Waters.
  • Preliminary indications of interest received from international financial institutions and private funds for debt financing and future equity financing of the project.
  • Finance process will continue in coming months, with the Mitsui agreement announced on May 15 for Off-Take and Funding of the Stage One serving as a solid base.
  • Review and certification processes initiated for ESG protocols. Proposals from specialised advisors are expected during Q3 to review all project information along with carbon footprint metrics.
  • The Company intends to host a webinar on the Monday 12 July at 10:30am AEST. Details for this event, are below.

SYDNEY, Australia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Resource Expansion and Finance activities of its Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

As announced on 27 January 2021, the Company commenced additional exploration at the Maricunga Salar as part of the updated DFS for its Stage One Project with the aim of expanding the current Measured + Indicated (M+I) resource. This currently is measured from near surface to 200m depth, but recent drilling will also include the interval between 200m and 400m.

LPI has completed additional five diamond core holes to the target depth of 400m as scheduled. As a result, the resource update for the Stage One mining concessions will be based on:

  • 5,257m drilled within 41 wells.
  • 3 production wells and 4 long term pumping tests (more than 60 days in total).
  • 1,194 brine samples analysed by Andes Analytical Assay, the University of Antofagasta in Chile and Norlab in Argentina.
  • 501 undisturbed core samples taken for drainable porosity tests which were sent to Geosystems Analysis (GSA), Daniel B. Stephens and Associates, Corelabs and the British Geological Survey.

Positive results with average lithium concentration of 989 mg/l and maximum value of 3,375 mg/l are shown in Table 1 below. This incorporates the results of all drilling in the Old Code mining concessions where recent drilling was completed. This excludes results from within the Litio properties, which are New Code mining concessions, in the core of the salar, with higher grades.

