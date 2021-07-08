checkAd

Educational Toys Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 31.62 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global educational toys market report.

The educational toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.11% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The market is expected to witness the highest demand from North America and APAC region.
  2. The recent trend towards augmented reality (AR) educational toys, sustainable, and STEM toys is likely to boost the demand for educational toys year-on-year.
  3. Academic educational toy type holds the highest share in the market followed by cognitive thinking and motor skills toy type. However, cognitive thinking educational toy type is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 9.23% owing to the increasing focus on enhancing the logical and thinking skills of children.
  4. 3-8 years of age group is leading the global educational toy market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35%.
  5. The market is highly fragmented with various vendors that operate and sell educational toys across the world. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.
  6. Production operations of most vendors are concentrated in China due to the local availability of raw materials required for the manufacturing of toys and presence of cheap labor in the country. However, the rising labor cost in the country is resulting in several vendors shifting their production to other countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and others.
  7. Impulse buying, which is common for children's toys, witnessed a considerable decline due to the shutdown of shopping malls and reduction in footfalls in various retail stores. Thus, safety concerns and lockdown restrictions affected the demand for educational toys in 2020. Also, store sales witnessed a slump of nearly 60%-70% due to the decline in impulse buying
  8. There has been a considerable rise in demand for puzzles and construction sets during 2020 as most families were locked in their homes due to the lockdown restrictions and were able to secure enough leisure time. Also, people were looking for toys that are both fun and challenging to keep the children engrossed during the lockdown

Key Offerings:

