windeln.de SE: Successful completion of capital increase - gross issue proceeds of around 5.8 Mio. Euro

Munich, July 8, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") has successfully completed the placement of the new shares from the capital increase, which was resolved by the Management Board on June 15, 2021 with the approval of the Supervisory Board. Through the placement of 4,487,207 new no-par value bearer shares with a pro-rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each and dividend entitlement as from January 1, 2021 ("New Shares") gross issue proceeds of EUR 5,833,369.10 were generated based on the subscription price of EUR 1.30 per New Share.



During the subscription period, 1,520,534 New Shares were subscribed by the company's existing shareholders via subscription rights with a subscription ratio of 2:1 and via the additional subscription rights voluntarily granted by the Company. 2,966,673 New Shares were placed with selected investors as part of a private placement.



The New Shares with ISIN DE000WNDL227 / WKN WNDL22 are expected to be delivered to the shareholders with value date as from July 16, 2021 as shares not admitted to trading on the regulated market. They are to be included in the open market of a German stock exchange before they are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) within one year of issuance on the basis of a securities prospectus to be prepared.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (the "United States"). This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The Company has mandated Quirin Privatbank AG for the settlement of the capital increase.