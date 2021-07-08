GoodRx and DoorDash Partner to Provide Dashers Nationwide with Access to GoodRx Gold

GoodRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced a partnership with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) to provide its network of drivers, also known as “Dashers,” with discounted access to the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program. Dashers across the country can now sign up for GoodRx Gold at an exclusive rate to access prescription savings of up to 90% on over 1,000 drugs, discounts for online doctor visits, and free mail delivery for prescriptions.

More than 57 million Americans – 35% of all U.S. workers – are freelancers, according to a 2019 study commissioned by Upwork and Freelancers Union. GoodRx and DoorDash’s new partnership aims to provide more independent workers who enjoy the flexibility of dashing with access to affordable care.

“All Americans need more access to affordable healthcare,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “Last year, we expanded our GoodRx Gold offering beyond exclusive discounts on prescriptions to include telehealth and mail delivery so patients can access affordable and convenient care along every step of their healthcare journey. Now, we’re excited to provide Dashers with a more affordable way to access Gold savings so these hardworking Americans can receive the care they need at a price they can afford.”

Through this exclusive partnership, Dashers are eligible to sign up for GoodRx Gold at a discounted rate so they can access large savings on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, see a licensed healthcare provider online via GoodRx Care, and have prescriptions sent directly to their house via free mail delivery when they use the service. Gold can save individuals an average of over $2,600 per year when filling at least 2 prescriptions a month or families an average of over $3,900 per year when filling at least 3 prescriptions a month.

“In the last year, Dashers have played an important role in our neighborhoods, connecting customers and community members to essential items, groceries, and meals, while enabling restaurants to adapt to meet the demands of a COVID-19 world,” said Emma Glazer, Director of Dasher Marketing at DoorDash. “We are excited to announce this new partnership with GoodRx and its importance in supporting the Dashers powering our communities.”