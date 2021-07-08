MEDIA ALERT Back to school, back to normal?
Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:
What: Back-to-school sales tax holidays remain popular in many states. With many students returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year and others choosing remote learning or home-schooling options, the sales tax holidays may be especially important for parents this year. These temporary tax exemptions are available for a very short time and only apply to specific items and amounts outlined by each state. This infographic provides parents with some back-to-school shopping facts and projections for 2021.
Why: It is important to keep in mind and prepare for the tax holiday period in your state since the tax holiday period may be as short as only a couple of days. The earliest tax holiday, in Alabama, starts on July 16, 2021.
States Offering Back-to-school Sales Tax Holidays in 2021 (in alphabetical order):
|
Alabama
|
July 16-18
|
Clothing (not accessories or protective or recreational equipment) with sales price of $100 or less per item; single purchases, with a sales price of $750 or less, of computers, computer software, school computer equipment; noncommercial purchases of school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional materials with sales price of $50 or less per item; noncommercial book purchases with sales price of $30 of less per book.
|
Arkansas
|
August 7-8
|
Clothing items under $100, clothing accessory or equipment under $50, school art supplies, school instructional materials, electronic devices, and school supplies.
|
Connecticut
|
August 15-21
|
Clothing and footwear (not athletic or protective clothing or footwear, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and similar items) that cost less than $300 per item.
|
Florida
|
July 31-August 9
|
Clothing, wallets, or bags, including handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags, but excluding briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags, with a sales price of $60 or less per item; school supplies with a sales price of $15 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
|
