checkAd

MEDIA ALERT Back to school, back to normal?

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 16:00  |  11   |   |   

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: Back-to-school sales tax holidays remain popular in many states. With many students returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year and others choosing remote learning or home-schooling options, the sales tax holidays may be especially important for parents this year. These temporary tax exemptions are available for a very short time and only apply to specific items and amounts outlined by each state. This infographic provides parents with some back-to-school shopping facts and projections for 2021.

Why: It is important to keep in mind and prepare for the tax holiday period in your state since the tax holiday period may be as short as only a couple of days. The earliest tax holiday, in Alabama, starts on July 16, 2021.

States Offering Back-to-school Sales Tax Holidays in 2021 (in alphabetical order):

Alabama

July 16-18

Clothing (not accessories or protective or recreational equipment) with sales price of $100 or less per item; single purchases, with a sales price of $750 or less, of computers, computer software, school computer equipment; noncommercial purchases of school supplies, school art supplies, and school instructional materials with sales price of $50 or less per item; noncommercial book purchases with sales price of $30 of less per book.

Arkansas

August 7-8

Clothing items under $100, clothing accessory or equipment under $50, school art supplies, school instructional materials, electronic devices, and school supplies.

Connecticut

August 15-21

Clothing and footwear (not athletic or protective clothing or footwear, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and similar items) that cost less than $300 per item.

Florida

July 31-August 9

Clothing, wallets, or bags, including handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags, but excluding briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags, with a sales price of $60 or less per item; school supplies with a sales price of $15 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Seite 1 von 3
Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIA ALERT Back to school, back to normal? Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting: What: Back-to-school sales tax holidays remain popular in many states. With many students returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year and others choosing remote learning or home-schooling options, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21