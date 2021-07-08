Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: Back-to-school sales tax holidays remain popular in many states. With many students returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year and others choosing remote learning or home-schooling options, the sales tax holidays may be especially important for parents this year. These temporary tax exemptions are available for a very short time and only apply to specific items and amounts outlined by each state. This infographic provides parents with some back-to-school shopping facts and projections for 2021.

Why: It is important to keep in mind and prepare for the tax holiday period in your state since the tax holiday period may be as short as only a couple of days. The earliest tax holiday, in Alabama, starts on July 16, 2021.