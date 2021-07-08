checkAd

Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing of its Merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC)

Faraday Future (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, successfully held supplier town hall meetings to update its valued suppliers who participate in the Faraday Vendor Trust program. The recent meetings, led by Benedikt Hartmann, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at FF, gave an update to approximately 160 suppliers on June 30th and July 6th on the status of various Company topics including the FF 91 program timing. Jerry Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets, shared details of the upcoming business combination of FF and PSAC that is anticipated to close on July 21, 2021.

The FF Vendor Trust program provides enhanced collateral and repayment protections for its key suppliers in exchange for the suppliers’ commitment to support the production launch of the FF 91. At the closing of the business combination of FF and PSAC, the majority of the secured vendor trust program will convert to equity of FFIE and these critical suppliers will become stockholders of FFIE, thereby supporting its long-term success.

“The Faraday Vendor Trust is excited about Faraday Future’s recent progress towards becoming a public company,” said Jeremy Rosenthal, on behalf of the trustee of the Faraday Vendor Trust. “This milestone will allow Faraday Future to begin producing its innovative products and technologies and continue working with its world-class suppliers to create the vehicle of tomorrow.”

FF recognizes that the continued support of its suppliers, employees, and investors is critical to the Company’s mission. Over the past year, FF has achieved continued milestones with the support and partnership of its strong supplier base.

“The PAC Group has had the pleasure of supporting the FF journey from inception to present day, and we are proud to continue our support to ensure FF achieves the global success they deserve,” said Shah Firoozi, Chief Executive Officer, The Pac Group. “We have confidence in their technology, leadership, team-members and the passionate company culture which all affects how they treat suppliers and all their team members. We wish FF great success and are privileged to be a part of it.”

FF reminds PSAC stockholders of the Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination scheduled for July 20, 2021. In light of public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format at https://www.cstproxy.com/propertysolutionsacquisition/sm2021. PSAC stockholders as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021.

