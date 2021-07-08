checkAd

EMGS secures multi-client late sales in Norway

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into data licensing agreements related to its existing 3D CSEM multi-client data library in the Barents Sea and Norwegian Sea. The agreements represent combined revenues of approximately USD 1.1 million.
 
Contact
Anders Eimstad, EMGS Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Disclaimer

